iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 public beta now available with Universal Control, Face ID mask unlock, more

Following the release to developers, Apple is now rolling out the first public betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and more to public beta testers. These updates include a host of new features, including Universal Control, Face ID support while wearing masks, and much more. Head below for the details.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until sometime in the spring, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15.4 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Apple warns about running the iOS 15 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

If you’re enrolled in the iOS 15 public beta testing program, you can update to the first public beta of iOS 15.4 by going to the Settings application, choosing general, then choosing software update.

In addition to the first public beta of iOS 15.4, Apple is rolling out the first public betas of iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4. There’s also a new public beta of macOS Monterey 12.3.

These updates include a number of new features, including Universal Control, new emoji, and support for using Face ID with a mask. There’s also a new widget for the Apple Wallet application, upgrades to AirPods Bluetooth performance, iCloud Keychain enhancements, and more.

Read more about iOS 15.4:

