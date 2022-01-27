tvOS 15.4 beta adds ‘Up Next’ queue to Apple TV video player

In addition to iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, Apple also released the first beta of tvOS 15.4 on Thursday. The update brings some tweaks to the default Apple TV video player, which now shows the user’s “Up Next” queue.

In current versions of tvOS, the Apple TV’s default video player – which is found in the Apple TV app – shows details of the movie or series the user is watching when you pause or swipe up using the Siri Remote. With the update, the “Up Next” queue can also be viewed from the “Now Playing” screen.

From there, users can choose the content they have added to their Up Next queue. With just a tap, the app starts playing the movie or series you have chosen. That way, you don’t need to go back to the Apple TV app’s main screen to find the Up Next section and then select another content.

When Apple announced tvOS 15 last year, it introduced a redesigned video player for the Apple TV app with larger titles, an Info button, and an easier way to access subtitles and audio tracks. Now with tvOS 15.4, Apple has also added a volume button to the player.

Other changes coming with tvOS 15.4 include captive Wi-Fi network support to let users access Wi-Fi networks that require additional sign-in steps using an iPhone or iPad. The Spatial Audio controls for compatible AirPods have also changed in this beta.

tvOS 15.4 beta is now available for developers and is expected to be released to the public this spring.

