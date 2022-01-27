Apple releases first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers [U]

Just one day after launching macOS 12.2 to the public with over a dozen security updates, Apple has released the first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers. The latest build arrives as Universal Control is slated to arrive sometime this spring.
Update: While Apple didn’t mention Universal Control in the release notes, we’ve discovered the feature has been enabled with the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas.
There are some other new features to test like support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, a new ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording,” and more.
The release notes also confirm that in macOS 12.3, the kernel used by Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive is deprecated.
Check out the full release notes below.
The first macOS 12.3 beta is starting to show up for developers via OTA and is also now available through Apple’s Developer website. The release comes with build number 21E5196i.
Apple also seeded developers with the first beta for iOS and iPadOS 15.4 today along with the same for tvOS and HomePod 15.4.
One major feature still missing from macOS Monterey that was announced at WWDC 2021 is Universal Control. Apple previously confirmed that it has been delayed until spring 2022 and remained absent from the 12.2 beta and official release. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if it shows up during the macOS 12.3 beta period.
Apple also released the first macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 beta today alongside the Monterey update.
Official release notes haven’t been published for the first macOS 12.3 beta, but we’ll update this post as soon as we see them.
Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.
macOS 12.3 beta 1 release notes per Apple:
Overview
The macOS 12.3 SDK provides support to develop apps for Mac computers running macOS Monterey 12.3 beta. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 13.3 beta, available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 13.3, see Xcode 13.3 Beta Release Notes.
Apple Pay
New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta
- Developers can express payment network preference in
PKPayment. Network preference is determined by the order of
Request
supported. This won’t override the user’s default card selection, but if the card is multi-SSD, then the network preference order determines which SSD is selected. (80827905)
Networks
Authentication
New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta
- Support is added to the passkey technology preview, enabling signing in to passkey-compatible websites and apps on Mac and iPad using an iPhone with a saved passkey. (87998252)
Game Controller
New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta
- Support is now available for new DualSense adaptive trigger firmware features available via
GCDual. (87433163)
Sense Adaptive Trigger
iCloud
Known Issues
- iCloud+ Custom Email Domain set up flow can’t be initiated from the iCloud settings in System Preferences. (85212987)Workaround: Go to custom email domain to complete email verification and set up an iCloud+ Custom Email Domain.
Kernel
Deprecations
- The kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality currently in beta. (85890896)
Mobile Software Update
Known Issues
- Virtual machines running on Apple silicon are unable to install macOS 12.3 beta. (88106053)
- Installing to an empty volume from macOS Recovery might fail. (87730473)Workaround: Use a different version of macOS Recovery. For Intel-based Macs, boot using Option-Command-R; for Macs with Apple silicon, double-press and hold the power button.
Python
Deprecations
- Python 2.7 was removed from macOS in this update. Developers should use Python 3 or an alternative language instead. (39795874)
Shortcuts
Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta
- The Shortcuts Events app, which provides scripting functionality for Shortcuts, no longer needs to be opened once before it can be used. The bundle has moved to
/System/Library/Core. If an app relies on the location of the bundle, the code needs to be updated to reference the new location. (85249991)
Services
SkyLight
Known Issues
- In ScreenCaptureKit, if an origin other than (0,0) is specified in the
destinationor
Rect
source, the
Rect
contentis incorrect. (87363220)
Rect
StoreKit
New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta
SKTesthas three new methods to simulate a subscription requiring price increase consent, simulate consenting to a pending price increase, and simulate declining a price increase in automated tests. (84556183)
Session
SKTesthas two new Boolean properties to simulate billing retry and grace period in automated tests. You can identify and simulate the resolution of billing retry issues using the same APIs as interrupted purchases. (83956205)
Session
- Users can now test the billing retry and grace period states using StoreKit Testing in Xcode. Use Xcode 13.3 or later to enable billing retry testing and toggle whether the app offers a grace period. Use
isand
In Billing Retry
graceto handle these states in the app. (83938270)
Period Expiration Date
Storeerror types now conform to
Kit
Localized. (78735204)
Error
- Users can test subscription price increase behavior using StoreKit Testing in Xcode. Use Xcode 13.3 or later to set a price increase, then use
payment,
Queue Should Show Price Consent(_:)
show, and
Price Consent If Needed()
pricein the app. (58770817)
Increase Status
- Some types in
Storenow have a
Kit
localizedString` instance property. This property can be used to get a human-readable description of the value, localized for the device’s current locale. These types include:
Description' read-only
Product,
.Product Type
Product,
.Subscription Info .Renewal State
expiration,
Reason
price,
Increase Status
Transaction,
.Offer Type
Product,
.Subscription Offer .Offer Type
Product,
.Subscription Offer .Payment Mode
Product,
.Subscription Period .Unit
Transaction, and
.Revocation Reason
Transaction. (78735060)
.Ownership Type
Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta
updatesnow emits unfinished transactions when iterating for the first time. (85294525)
- When using StoreKit Testing in Xcode,
updatesnow emits all updated transactions. (85877689)
SwiftUI
Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta
- A
Textinitialized with a
Field
Numberand a binding to a
Formatter
CGFloatnow update the binding. (85454991)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.