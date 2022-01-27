Apple releases first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers [U]

Just one day after launching macOS 12.2 to the public with over a dozen security updates, Apple has released the first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers. The latest build arrives as Universal Control is slated to arrive sometime this spring.

Update: While Apple didn’t mention Universal Control in the release notes, we’ve discovered the feature has been enabled with the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas.

There are some other new features to test like support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, a new ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording,” and more.

The release notes also confirm that in macOS 12.3, the kernel used by Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive is deprecated.

Check out the full release notes below.

The first macOS 12.3 beta is starting to show up for developers via OTA and is also now available through Apple’s Developer website. The release comes with build number 21E5196i.

Apple also seeded developers with the first beta for iOS and iPadOS 15.4 today along with the same for tvOS and HomePod 15.4.

One major feature still missing from macOS Monterey that was announced at WWDC 2021 is Universal Control. Apple previously confirmed that it has been delayed until spring 2022 and remained absent from the 12.2 beta and official release. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if it shows up during the macOS 12.3 beta period.

Apple also released the first macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 beta today alongside the Monterey update.

Official release notes haven’t been published for the first macOS 12.3 beta, but we’ll update this post as soon as we see them.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

macOS 12.3 beta 1 release notes per Apple:

Overview

The macOS 12.3 SDK provides support to develop apps for Mac computers running macOS Monterey 12.3 beta. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 13.3 beta, available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 13.3, see Xcode 13.3 Beta Release Notes.

Apple Pay

New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

Developers can express payment network preference in PKPayment Request . Network preference is determined by the order of supported Networks . This won’t override the user’s default card selection, but if the card is multi-SSD, then the network preference order determines which SSD is selected. (80827905)

Authentication

New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

Support is added to the passkey technology preview, enabling signing in to passkey-compatible websites and apps on Mac and iPad using an iPhone with a saved passkey. (87998252)

Game Controller

New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

Support is now available for new DualSense adaptive trigger firmware features available via GCDual Sense Adaptive Trigger . (87433163)

iCloud

Known Issues

iCloud+ Custom Email Domain set up flow can’t be initiated from the iCloud settings in System Preferences. (85212987)Workaround: Go to custom email domain to complete email verification and set up an iCloud+ Custom Email Domain.

Kernel

Deprecations

The kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality currently in beta. (85890896)

Known Issues

Virtual machines running on Apple silicon are unable to install macOS 12.3 beta. (88106053)

Installing to an empty volume from macOS Recovery might fail. (87730473)Workaround: Use a different version of macOS Recovery. For Intel-based Macs, boot using Option-Command-R; for Macs with Apple silicon, double-press and hold the power button.

Python

Deprecations

Python 2.7 was removed from macOS in this update. Developers should use Python 3 or an alternative language instead. (39795874)

Shortcuts

Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

The Shortcuts Events app, which provides scripting functionality for Shortcuts, no longer needs to be opened once before it can be used. The bundle has moved to /System/Library/Core Services . If an app relies on the location of the bundle, the code needs to be updated to reference the new location. (85249991)

SkyLight

Known Issues

In ScreenCaptureKit, if an origin other than (0,0) is specified in the destination Rect or source Rect , the content Rect is incorrect. (87363220)

StoreKit

New Features in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

updates now emits unfinished transactions when iterating for the first time. (85294525)

now emits unfinished transactions when iterating for the first time. (85294525) When using StoreKit Testing in Xcode, updates now emits all updated transactions. (85877689)

SwiftUI

Resolved in macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

A Text Field initialized with a Number Formatter and a binding to a CGFloat now update the binding. (85454991)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: