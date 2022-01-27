Apple seeds first beta version of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4

A day after Apple released tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3 to the public, the company is now seeding the first beta of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 to developers.

Today’s build is 19L5409j. While anyone can enroll in the public beta test of Apple’s operating system, only selected developers can try HomePod’s beta software version. Even though, it’s important to notice that the current build is only available to developers now.

As of now, Apple doesn’t specify what’s changing with tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4. With HomePod 15.3, the company expanded multi-user voice recognition to more countries.

Software version 15.3 adds Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian (Italy). This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

Apart from that, these operating systems brought overall improvements and bug fixes.

Alongside tvOS 15.4, Apple is also releasing today the first beta version of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and watchOS 8.5. We’ll update the story once we learn more about what changed with these new operating systems.

