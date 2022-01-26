Apple releases tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3 enabling multi-user voice recognition in more countries

Six weeks after its major software updates, Apple is now releasing tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3 to all users. With these versions, the company is enabling multi-user voice recognition in more countries to its smart speakers.

As noted by 9to5Mac reader Domenico Panacea, the latest HomePod Software update enables multi-user support for users with Siri configured in Italian and also English spoken in India. The release notes also mention overall improvements made to the software, as you can read below:

Software version 15.3 adds Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian (Italy). This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

Multi-user support was added to HomePod in 2019 with the release of iOS 13. With this feature enabled, Siri is able to learn and identify the voice of different people so they can make personal requests based on their own data.

HomePod’s multi-user feature works with up to six different people and lets them access their own playlists, messages, and calendar from the same HomePod or HomePod mini.

HomePod mini was officially launched in India and Italy in November last year. Back in December 2021, Apple added support for Dutch and Russian languages to Siri on the HomePod – even though the producti is still unavailable in the Netherlands and Russia.

Apart from that, these new operating systems bring overall improvements and bug fixes. Once we learn more about them, we’ll make sure to update the story. It’s also important to note that Apple is also rolling out iOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4 to all usars.

If you spot any changes, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: