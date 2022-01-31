Apple Card bills are due, but Apple’s servers are down for many

Today is the payment due date for many Apple Card users, and Apple servers are suffering from a poorly-timed outage. According to Apple, “Apple Pay services are currently unavailable” and users “may not be able to add Apple Card to Wallet, pay their bill, apply for Apple Card.”

The outage has been noted by Apple Card users on Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms. 9to5Mac has also confirmed the outage on multiple different accounts. Apple has updated its System Status webpage to reflect the outage, but it has not provided any details on when the issue might be resolved.

Instead, Apple simply says: “Some users may not be able to add Apple Card to Wallet, pay their bill, apply for Apple Card.”

Users are seeing the error in the Wallet application on their iPhone when trying to manage their Apple Card, including paying the bill. The web version of the Apple Card account page is also experiencing issues, with users currently being presented with an error message saying: “Unable to Sign In.”

Again, there’s no word on when Apple will have the Apple Card infrastructure back up and running. With it being the end of the month and today being the payment due date for most Apple Card users, ideally the issue will be fixed sooner rather than later.

Have you experienced any issues with your Apple Card today? Let us know down in the comments.

It looks like there could be an issue with Apple Card and making a Payment right now. Tried myself and had others comment on it where you try to pay, but it says unavailable. pic.twitter.com/qDlI4kdpet — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) January 31, 2022

