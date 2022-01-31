Don’t like the AirPods Max Smart Case? Gucci has its own case for just $980

AirPods Max were introduced in 2020 as the first wireless headphones under Apple’s brand, and while they offer great sound quality, some customers don’t like the controversial Smart Case. If you are one of them, you can now try a case made by the luxury Italian brand Gucci for just $980.

Gucci says its “Ophidia” case for AirPods Max protects Apple’s headphones with vintage and contemporary design aspects. While the Apple-made AirPods Max Smart Case has no textures or branding whatsoever, the Gucci case makes it clear that you have super expensive headphones with a super expensive case.

The beige case is lined in neoprene and viscose, which Gucci says have “low environmental impact” – something important when it comes to matching an Apple product. There are brown leather details, a “Snap” button closure with a gold “GG” logo, and even an adjustable shoulder strap so you can carry your AirPods Max as if they were a small luxury handbag.

Lifestyle objects view the everyday through the Gucci lens. This case for AirPods Max brings vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired design elements. Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with ‘Hodiernum’—a Latin word that means ‘belonging to the present day.’ An adjustable shoulder strap adds a versatile note with multiple ways to wear.

It’s uncertain whether the Ophidia case for AirPods Max has magnets like Apple’s Smart Case. The magnets are used to put the AirPods Max in sleep mode so that the battery is not drained when the headphones are not in use. If it doesn’t, you will probably have to recharge your AirPods Max every 20 hours when using Gucci’s case.

You can buy Gucci’s AirPods Max case for $980 on the company’s website, where it also offers accessories for other Apple products. Would you buy one?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: