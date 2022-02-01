Black Unity watch bands arrive at Apple Stores with dedicated display in select cities

This year’s Black Unity watch band for Apple Watch debuted last week, and customers are getting their hands on the new strap starting today. In-store stock also arrives today, and select Apple Stores are showcasing the Black Unity band.

2022 Black Unity set

This year’s special edition band is based on the Braided Solo Loop strap with Pan-African flag colors – the $99 strap includes a laser-etched Black Unity marking to identify it. Apple also released a free Unity Lights watch face for Apple Watch Series 4 and higher. Here’s how Apple describes the set:

The new Black Unity watch band and matching Unity Lights watch face are inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the experience of the African Diaspora through a narrative of science, technology, and self‑empowerment. The design honors generations of Black people who have been seen and unseen, highlighting the need for a more equitable world.

Hands-on

So how does the Black Unity band appear in person? Check out these hands-on shots from 9to5Mac for a better idea:

The special Black Unity Apple Watch display tables in select Apple Stores feature eight Series 8 models with the Unity Lights face and the limited edition Braided Solo Loop band.

Customers can learn more about the 2022 Black Unity edition watch face and band from iPads on display or QR codes for scanning from your iPhone.

Pick up your own 2022 Black Unity Braided Solo Loop? Let us know which Apple Watch you’re using it with, and we’ll add more hands-on photos as we receive ours! Also check out our hands-on with the original Black Unity band introduced last year.

Follow my work

You can follow more of my work on 9to5Mac and Space Explored, hear me on the 9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast, and follow me on Twitter and Instagram!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: