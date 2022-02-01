Netflix on Apple TV now lets you clean up movies and shows cluttering your ‘Continue Watching’ row

Netflix is rolling out a new version of its app on all platforms to fix a long-standing pesky quirk of the platform. As announced in a recent blog post, you can finally tidy up your “Continue Watching” row in the Netflix app to remove TV shows or movies that you might have started but have no intention of finishing.

This change is rolling out now across all of Netflix’s applications, including Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone. You can remove a TV show or movie by clicking on a title, then looking for the new “Remove from Continue Watching” button in the list of options.

Whether you’re deleting a new pick you’re not feeling, an old favorite you’ve rewatched too many times or Marie Kondo-ing your whole row, this new button lets you constantly keep your ‘Continue Watching’ row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch.

Netflix also notes that you can undo the removal by clicking the back arrow option that pops up after clicking it the first time.

This is a small change that had previously been available on select platforms, but Netflix is now broadly and fully rolling it out to all users. You can learn more in the company’s announcement post right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: