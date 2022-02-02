Check out these Apple Pay exclusive discounts to celebrate Valentine’s Day

As has become the norm every year, Apple is running a wide-range of Apple Pay promotions for Valentine’s Day. The company has teamed up with retailers including 1-800 Flowers and Snapfish to offer exclusive deals when you make Apple Pay purchases…

Here are the details on the two promotions Apple is running for Apple Pay purchases this Valentine’s Day, which Apple announced in an email to Apple Pay users today:

1-800 Flowers : $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

: $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY Snapfish: 71% off all photo books with promo code APPLEPAY.

Apple is also promoting different apps for iPhone and iPad that can help you set the mood for Valentine’s Day:

Etsy – Discover unique gifts by independent creators.

Macy’s – Shop fashion, home decor, and more.

Ulta Beauty – Find the latest fragrances and skin care.

Here are the terms and conditions for this latest round of Apple Pay offers:

This exclusive 1-800 Flowers offer is only eligible for purchases made using Apple Pay. Enter promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Unless otherwise stated or required by law, the following terms apply to this promotional offer: $39.99 minimum product purchase required, exclusive of applicable service or shipping charges and taxes. Items may vary and are subject to availability, delivery rules, and times. Fees and surcharges may apply. Promotional value means the $15 discount provided by 1800Flowers.com Must use code APPLEPAY and use Apple Pay as payment method to receive 71% off all photo books. All taxes apply. Offer can be redeemed at Snapfish.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app. Offer applies to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup.

Apple says that both offers are valid until 11:59 p.m. PT on February 14, 2022, or while supplies last.

