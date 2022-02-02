Apple TV+ orders ‘Dear Edward’ as new series from Jason Katims

The bestselling novel Dear Edward is set to become a TV show on Apple TV+, the company has announced. Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, and more will star in the show.

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

The drama series is set to star Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (The White Lotus, Friday Night Lights), reuniting Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on Friday Night Lights, along with Taylor Schilling (Pam and Tommy, Orange Is the New Black) and Colin O’Brien (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Wonka), with Fisher Stevens (Palmer) set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Dear Edward will be written by Katims, who serves as executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mullein. Author Ann Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside director Stevens. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

While Apple TV+ just announced the adaptation of Dear Edward, the streaming service also unveiled a first look of the second season of Foundation, set to be released “soon.”

