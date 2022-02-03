How to watch Suspicion on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today premiered its new thriller, Suspicion. The show headlines Uma Thurman, who plays a businesswoman who’s son is kidnapped from a hotel. Four individuals from the UK are suddenly marked as suspects, and tracked down by the FBI.

Kunal Nayyar, Georgina Campbell, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries play the main suspects in the story, although each character pleads their innocence. The only (seemingly innocuous) connection between them is that they were all in the same hotel on the night of the abduction. However, as the show unfolds, motives and evidence comes to light that shifts the eye of blame from character to character.

Suspicion is airing weekly. The first two episodes are available today, with the remainder of the nine episode season debuting every Friday.

Suspicion Episode 1: February 4, 2022

Suspicion Episode 2: February 4, 2022

Suspicion Episode 3: February 11, 2022

Suspicion Episode 4: February 18, 2022

Suspicion Episode 5: February 25, 2022

Suspicion Episode 6: March 4, 2022

Suspicion Episode 7: March 11, 2022

Suspicion Episode 8: March 18, 2022

Other upcoming Apple original content includes YA romance movie The Sky is Everywhere, sci-fi thriller Severance, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray starring Samuel L. Jackson and WeCrashed, a limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork. Read our Apple TV+ guide for updates on all coming soon Apple TV+ content.

