These Apple TV+ films scored British Academy of Film award nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled its nominations list for the 2022 awards, including three Apple TV+ productions.

Apple TV+ originals have been nominated for five awards. CODA got three nominations, while Swan Song and The Tragedy of Macbeth had one nomination each, according to Variety.

For Leading Actor, Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) is competing with Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), and Will Smith (King Richard).

All Best Supporting Actor nominees are first-timers at the BAFTAs. Troy Kotsur (CODA) is competing with Mike Faist (West Side Story), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

Here are the other categories Apple TV+ has been nominated:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress:

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Apple TV+ originals have earned more than 200 wins and 900 nominations since it debuted two years ago. About this year’s BAFTA, Variety notes:

This year’s awards span 48 films, just slightly down from the 50 titles in 2021. In the performance categories, 19 of 24 nominees are receiving their first BAFTA film nomination. Meanwhile, in the directing category, there’s an equal split between female and male directors — slightly down from last year, when four of six directors were female. Overall, there’s an increase in the number of female directors nominated in total across all categories, up to 12 versus the eight in 2021. BAFTA says the number of female nominees in total has risen to 70, which is the highest in the last five years (when reporting began for the org).

BAFTA’s organizers plan for an in-person event on March 13 at Royal Albert Hall, where Rebel Wilson will make her hosting debut.

You can learn more about all Apple TV+ shows available and that are coming to the platform in our full guide here.

