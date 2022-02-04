Apple warns MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR users about potential ‘limited brightness’ error

Apple has published a new support document this week focused on a “limited brightness” display message that MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR users might see. This comes several months after the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and two years after the release of the Pro Display XDR.

According to the support document, some MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR users might notice that their display is limiting its brightness. Apple explains that this can occur if the “ambient temperature of the room is high and you’ve been playing very bright content for an extended period of time.”

This issue solely affects the Pro Display XDR and the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, all of which feature Apple’s latest and greatest display technology. This includes support for up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and up to 1000 nits of sustained full-screen brightness.

Apple says that if you see a message on your Mac about “display brightness being limited,” or if you see a caution symbol in your menu bar, your display has entered a “low power mode” due to overheating concerns. Apple provides the following options to affected users:

On MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, quit any apps that could be consuming significant system resources.

Use the Apple XDR Display or Pro Display XDR reference mode unless your current workflow requires a specific reference mode.

Lower the ambient temperature of the room.

Close or hide any windows with HDR content.

Choose Apple menu > Sleep to put your Mac to sleep. Let your display cool down for 5-10 minutes, then press any key on the keyboard to wake your Mac.

If these options prove ineffective and the “ambient temperature of the room is less than 77 degrees Fahrenheit,” Apple says that affected users should contact Apple Support.

It doesn’t appear that this is a widespread issue affecting MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR users, particularly considering that the Pro Display XDR has been available for over two years and Apple is only just now publishing this support document. Have you noticed this message on your MacBook Pro or Pro Display XDR? Let us know down in the comments.

