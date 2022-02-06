Hands-on: Journey Leather MagSafe iPhone 13 Cases [Video]

A new iPhone means there must be new cases made to protect it. And Journey’s selection of cases is definitely one you should consider. Especially if you’re a fan of leather materials and MagSafe compatibility. You can also get 10% off for a limited time with code JOURNEY10 at Journey’s website

Journey’s Leather Cases

These are the new leather cases from Journey, which are available for the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. And these are a great potential alternative to the cases that Apple provides on their site. These cases come in 3 colors: Tan, Saddle Brown and Black. And I particularly like the tan color way, as I think the black accents compliments it really well.

Elegant and Durable

This case, while primarily featuring leather, is also capable of handling accidental drops up to 6ft. Despite Apple’s marketing for the iPhone’s general durability, you should remember that glass isn’t indestructible. And you can keep it protected with something like Journey’s MagSafe case.

Another benefit of the durability provided is that it doesn’t come at the cost of in-hand feel. These cases are only 2mm thick at its edge. And when using this case on my 13 Pro Max, I feel the protection it provides without feeling burdened by weight or bulkiness.

Another nice touch this case provides is a 1mm raised lip on the back around the camera module. This protects your lenses from accidental drops and scratcher. And that’s a must-have feature for someone who uses the iPhone’s camera every day.

MagSafe Compatibility

A feature that every iPhone 12 & 13 case should have is MagSafe compatibility. And that’s why these leather cases are fully compatible with MagSafe accessories. Journey has a few MagSafe accessories that I use all the time. And these leather cases work with them perfectly. Oftentimes getting a protective case means losing wireless charging capability. But that’s not something you’ll have to worry about with these cases from Journey.

The leather gets better with time

These cases are full-grain leather. And so this is the kind of phone case that’ll tell a story overtime. Just like a lot of quality leather products, these Journey cases will develop a beautiful Patina overtime as you use the case every day. So it’s a phone case that truly gets better with time. And that’s in addition to all of the functionality and protective benefits you’re getting from these cases.

9to5Mac’s Take

If you’re looking for a quality leather iPhone 13 case with MagSafe compatibility, these are a no brainer. They’re durable, functional and come in at a price point substantially lower than Apple’s own offering. You can also get 10% off for a limited time with code JOURNEY10 at Journey’s website. What are your thoughts on the Journey cases? Sound off in the comments below!

