Home Widget for HomeKit gets updated with sensor support, different panel sizes, and more

Home Widget for HomeKit is probably one of the coolest apps for improving your experience with HomeKit-enabled accessories on iOS. It offers quick access to Home automation directly from your home screen. The app was updated on Wednesday with great new features, including sensor support, different panel sizes, and more.

Version 1.1.0 of Home Widget for HomeKit finally brings support for sensors, so you can now add them to your widget panels. The widgets interface has also been slightly redesigned to better fit the iOS 15 design, and users will also find different panel sizes.

For instance, widget panels can now have 1×1, 3×1, 4×2, 3×3, or 4×4 configurations. On the iPad, there are also options for 3×6 or 4×8.

Another important change that comes with the update is the ability to run shortcuts directly from widgets instead of having to open the app first. When editing a widget panel, users can better organize it with empty spaces, and there’s even a search field to help you find specific icons for your widgets.

In addition to new features, today’s update improves VoiceOver support and other accessibility features, as well as fixing overall bugs.

Home Widget for HomeKit is available for free on the App Store, although some features require a monthly subscription that costs just 49 cents. If you prefer, there’s also a lifetime license available for $8.99.

