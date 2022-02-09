iPad Pro gets premium protection with Nomad’s new Modern Leather Folio and Case

Nomad is out today with its latest Apple accessories, this time it’s sharp protection for the iPad Pro. The new Modern Leather Case and Modern Leather Folio for iPad Pro offer an upgrade over Apple’s silicone protection without being bulky.

Nomad launched the new Modern Leather Case and Folio today that feature the company’s premium full-grain leather with a slim design while remaining protective thanks to features like a raised TPE bumper and a polycarbonate layer.

Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPad Pro

The Modern Leather Case looks similar in design to Apple’s own Leather Case for iPhone, but is a supersized version for the 2021 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It looks like a clean and classy way to protect iPad Pro for those that want to steer away from plastic or silicone cases.

It’s compatible with Apple Pencil and comes in black or rustic brown priced at $99.95 for the 11-inch iPad (2021 3rd gen) and $119.95 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021 5th gen).

Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPad Pro

The Modern Leather Folio for iPad Pro features front and back protection along with a tri-fold front cover that offers smart wake functionality along with the benefit of working as a stand. It also works with Apple Pencil like the Modern Case.

Folio’s cover has panels of reinforced fiberglass for durable protection along with magnetic closure.

There are 66 rare-earth neodymium magnets strategically placed throughout Modern Leather Folio. These magnets are small but powerful, maximizing the case’s functionality. Whether you’re attaching the Folio to the back of the case or folding it into kickstand mode, the magnetic connection is secure.

The Modern Leather Folio is also available now priced at $149.95 for the 11-inch version (2021 3rd gen) and $169.95 for the 12.9-inch model (2021 5th gen).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: