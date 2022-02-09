Apple white iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $49 off in Wednesday’s best deals, Anker gear, more

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $49 off. That’s alongside a series of Anker iPhone accessories from $11 and the first price cuts on DJI’s modular Action 2 camera. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $49 on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest White Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $300. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings while marking the best price in over two months. Returning to the all-time low set only once before, this is quite the rare discount in the first place. Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets.

Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker iPhone accessories start at $11

Anker today is launching a new Amazon storefront sale, delivering a series of discounts in the process. Leading the way is the very first discount on Anker’s new 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station at $50. Down from $60, this is the only price cut we’ve seen since launching in January as well as a new all-time low.

Sporting a unique form-factor that can all fold up when not in use, the latest Anker charging station features a main 10W Qi stand which can collapse down into a typical flat position. That’s alongside a secondary 5W pad underneath, which is flanked by a spot to place an Apple Watch charging puck. A wall adapter and USB-C cable round out the package. Shop all of the other discounts right here.

DJI’s modular Action 2 goes on sale for the very first time

After just launching late last fall, we’re now seeing the very first discounts roll out to the new DJI Action 2. At Adorama, you can currently score the Dual Screen Combo package at $469, which is also matched at Amazon. Down from the usual $519 going rate, this is the very first chance to save of any kind at $50 off. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $359, down from $399.

As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

