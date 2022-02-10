The Sky is Everywhere movie debuts today on Apple TV+

For Valentines Day weekend, Apple TV+ today premieres The Sky is Everywhere. Based on the YA novel by Jandy Nelson, this is the latest film hailing from Apple’s partnership with A24. It is directed by Josephine Decker.

In the film, the protagonist Lennie Walker is a 17-year old teenager who has just suffered the devastating loss of her older sister. She has musical talent and ambition but hasn’t yet composed her own music.

At school, a charismatic new boy appears on the scene, Joe Fontaine. Lennie is naturally drawn to him. Lennie navigates love and loss as she starts her first real relationship and is inspired to write her first original song.

The Sky is Everywhere joins Apple’s growing roster of Apple original content streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, which now touts more than 108 original TV shows and movies. Today, Apple also debuted a new animated kids series ‘Pretzel and the Puppies’.

How to watch The Sky is Everywhere

The Sky is Everywhere is exclusively available on Apple TV+. Get an Apple TV+ subscription ($4.99 per month), download the Apple TV app on your device, and find the new series Suspicion in the Originals tab of the TV app to start watching.

You can get the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, the Apple TV set-top box, many smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Upcoming releases on Apple TV+ include sci-fi thriller Severance, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson, and WeWork-inspired drama WeCrashed. Check out everything coming soon in our Apple TV+ guide:

