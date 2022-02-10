Twitter makes it easier to use Apple Passwords for 2FA, prompting complaints from third-party developers

With iOS 15, Apple has started offering a built-in two-factor authentication feature for its native Passwords feature. This means users can easily add extra protection to their accounts without the need for a third-party app.

Even though this change helps lots of users who never set up 2FA in their accounts, it does add an extra step for third-party developers, as companies like Twitter are offering an easier way to use 2FA with Apple.

As pointed out by iOS developer Kevin Archer, Twitter is making it easier for people to use Apple Passwords for 2FA, as there’s a giant “Link app now” option, but if you use a different 2FA app, you’ll need at least an extra step after clicking “Link the app on a different mobile device?” option.

Twitter, on the other hand, points out it didn’t change how the company handles third-party two-factor authentication apps, as people still can use them. The difference is that some people may experience an additional step in the process to set up a 2FA app.

Archer noted to 9to5Mac that this can be a problem for non-tech users. For example, if you don’t have a Twitter login saved on Apple Passwords, you can’t set up a two-factor authentication from there. On the other hand, if you already use a different third-party app, such as Microsoft Authenticator, Google Authenticator, or even 2Stable’s Authenticator app, you’ll need to use a QR Code or manually enter a code to create this extra layer of protection.

Archer suggests that Twitter and other big apps like Instagram could use at least a different approach to let users know that it’s possible to add a different 2FA app rather than Apple’s. This change could be as simple as changing the “Link the app on a different mobile device?” wording to “Set up another way,” for example.

The same way Apple started to push more platforms to support Sign in with Apple and end Facebook and Google’s easy sign-in process to other apps, the company is now making it harder for users to set up third-party 2FA apps.

While users that already have 2FA enabled on Twitter and Instagram with a third-party app are good to go, new users will require an extra step to set up their favorite 2FA app.

What do you think of this change? What could be the best approach Apple and other companies could offer to users? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

How can users add Twitter 2FA into another authenticator app rather than Apple Passwords on their current device?

Someone who works on @Twitter 2FA, please fix this issue and stop forcing users to use Apple Passwords. Let users decide what app to use!#faircompetition pic.twitter.com/jLuTdQlz6S — Kevin Archer (@IM_Kevin_Archer) February 9, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: