Super Bowl LVI: How to watch for free on Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, halftime show details, more

Super Bowl LVI is set for today, February 13 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Follow along for a few ways to watch Super Bowl LVI including for free on the web, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. We’ll also cover the halftime show details.
The Rams have a home-field advantage playing the Super Bowl in LA and NFL.com gives a slight edge to them beating the Bengals with odds at 53% after running a host of simulations.
Below we’ll look at multiple places to watch including the web, iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and more.
Table of contents
When to watch Super Bowl LVI
- Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT / 3:30 pm PT
- Official pre-game coverage starts at 12 pm ET / 11 am CT / 9 am PT
Where is Super Bowl LVI?
- Super Bowl LVI will happen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Inglewood), CA
How to watch Super Bowl LVI on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, web
NBC
If you have cable or over-the-air access to NBC you can watch there, but you can also watch on:
- NBCSports.com from any device or the NBC Sports app
- The Peacock app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
Yahoo Sports
- You can also watch Super Bowl LVI for free with the Yahoo Sports app
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android
- Yahoo Sports on iPhone is offering a “Watch Together” feature to virtually enjoy the Super Bowl with up to three other people (more details here)
NFL
- Watch Super Bowl LVI with the NFL app
- Available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android
Pepsi halftime show and more
- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Top and bottom images via NFL.com
