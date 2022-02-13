Super Bowl LVI: How to watch for free on Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, halftime show details, more

Super Bowl LVI is set for today, February 13 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Follow along for a few ways to watch Super Bowl LVI including for free on the web, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. We’ll also cover the halftime show details.

The Rams have a home-field advantage playing the Super Bowl in LA and NFL.com gives a slight edge to them beating the Bengals with odds at 53% after running a host of simulations.

Below we’ll look at multiple places to watch including the web, iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and more.

When to watch Super Bowl LVI

  • Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT / 3:30 pm PT
    • Official pre-game coverage starts at 12 pm ET / 11 am CT / 9 am PT

Where is Super Bowl LVI?

  • Super Bowl LVI will happen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Inglewood), CA

How to watch Super Bowl LVI on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, web

NBC

If you have cable or over-the-air access to NBC you can watch there, but you can also watch on:

Yahoo Sports

NFL

Pepsi halftime show and more

  • Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

