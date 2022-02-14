Deals: Official Apple Watch Link Bracelets now up to $109 off, Series 7 $50 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with rare discounts on Apple Watch Link Braclets being joing by Series 7 models at $50 off. That’s on top of a new Twelve South Apple accessories sale and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts

Just after seeing $50 discounts return on Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon is now keeping the ball rolling by marking down Apple’s official Link Bracelets. Right now, the latest 38mm Space Black Link Bracelet is down to $341, delivering the very first discount to date at $109 off and $39 below our previous mention. You can also save on the 38mm Silver Link Bracelet, which is down to $273 from its usual $349 price tag.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models.

$50 discounts return on Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon is currently taking $50 or more off a selection of Apple Watch Series 7 models headlined by the 45mm GPS style in Starlight at $379. Delivering the second-best price yet, this is down from the usual $329 price tag with $50 in savings attached. You can also lock-in $50 in savings on 41mm offerings as well as higher-end stainless steel models and more.

In either case, you’re looking at all of the improvements delivered by Apple’s latest wearable. Highlights this time around for Series 7 include the noticeably larger screen that pairs with the new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. That’s of course alongside all of the usual fitness-focused features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Twelve South Apple accessories start at $27

Kicking off the work week, Amazon is starting up a new Twelve South accessory sale – headlining is the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand in white for $46. Down from $60, you’re looking at the best price in over a year, the second-best discount yet, and 22% in savings.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your MacBook or other device 6-inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a slick white design to boot.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Hands on with the massive Joby Wavo mic drop!

AAXA M7 review: A bright portable projector that won’t break the bank [Video]

New Wave Toys 1943 X RepliCade Review: Another great retro collectible [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: