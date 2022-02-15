iPad mini 6 returns to low of $50 off in Tuesday’s best deals, plus Logitech Crayon and more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an iPad mini 6 Amazon low at $50 off. Plus, a rare chance to save on the Logitech Crayon for iPad at $58 and this Philips Hue HomeKit lightstrip starter set at $92. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB for $599 in several styles. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for the first time in months at $50 off. This is still one of the first times we’ve seen such a low price and a rare all-around discount. You can also save on the 64GB version, which is down to $474 from $499.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Outfit any of Apple’s latest iPads with the Logitech Crayon

Amazon is currently offering the latest Logitech Crayon for iPad at $58. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is the best in months, $5 under Best Buy’s competing discount, and amounts to over $11 in savings.

This new grey version of Logitech’s popular Crayon stylus launched last year and arrives with support for all of Apple’s most recent iPads. Ranging from the entry-level 10.2-inch model to higher-end iPad Pro configurations and more, this delivers Apple Pencil features for less. Refueling over a built-in Lightning port, it offers palm rejection features on top of fast-pairing right to your device. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the original model, too.

Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set falls to $92

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Starter Kit for $92. Down form its usual $129 price tag, today’s offer amounts to the first notable discount since the holiday season, the best in nearly two months, and a notable $37 discount.

Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Lightstrip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience.

