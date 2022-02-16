Deals: 24-inch M1 iMac $149 off, M1 Pro MacBook Pro all-time low, Anker gear, more

Halfway through another work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a $149 discount on M1 iMac models. That’s alongside a new all-time low on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro and Anker’s MagSafe Power Bank charging stand. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac sees $149 discount

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at $1,199 for the entry-level 7-core/8GB/256GB model. Down from the typically $1,299 going rate, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just twice before at $100 off. You can also save on the elevated 8-core model, which is now $149 off with the price dropping at checkout to $1,350.

Bringing M1 to the desktop, the latest iteration of iMac was just refreshed with Apple Silicon and arrives with a refreshed design both inside and out. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. The elevated model also comes with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage.

1TB 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $150 off

Expercom is currently offering a rare discount on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB at $2,349. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and is the best price yet on this configuration. While we’ve seen the entry-level model on sale with deeper savings attached, this is still one of the first markdowns for those who need the added storage.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Anker’s new MagGo charging station doubles as a MagSafe Battery Pack

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station for $84. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off while marking one of the first notable price cuts overall.

Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too.

