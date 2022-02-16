Pokémon TCG Live coming to iOS in limited beta ahead of global release

After delaying the public beta of Pokémon TCG Live last November, the Pokémon Company International just announced the game will be available for Canadian players next week.

According to a press release, Canadians will be able to preview Pokémon TCG Live during the limited beta for iOS and macOS devices, as well as those playing on Android or Windows PC platforms before the online game launches around the world.

Those beta participants will be able to play the upcoming Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars in Pokémon TCG Live prior to the expansion’s global release.

Developed and published by The Pokémon Company International, Pokémon TCG Live is an online game that allows players to enjoy the Trading Card Game in an updated digital format, it was formally announced last year, a few months after the official celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise:

“As we look back on 25 wonderful years of Pokémon, we are once again reminded of how the Pokémon Trading Card Game has always been a strong pillar of the franchise and beloved by young and veteran Trainers alike,” said Barry Sams, vice president of the Pokémon TCG at The Pokémon Company International. “Pokémon TCG Live will go hand in hand with the tabletop version that fans know and love, and welcomes a new era of digital play where Trainers around the world can play together regardless of their preferred platform.”

Pokémon TCG Live is designed to be easy for beginners to learn how to play the game while offering fresh challenges for existing players to test and improve their skills. Players will be able to enjoy some of their favorite Pokémon TCG activities, including building decks and battling other Trainers around the world.

Canadian players can access the limited beta on mobile devices via the App Store or macOS devices by downloading the app from Pokemon.ca/TCGL, when the testing period goes live on February 22, 2022.

It’s still not clear exactly when Pokémon Company International will release the game globally, but we’ll let you know when the company announces it.

Are you excited about Pokémon TCG Live? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

