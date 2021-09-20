Pokémon TCG Live is coming to your iPhone and Mac soon

The Pokémon Company International announced today a brand new game for iOS and macOS devices. Pokémon TCG Live is a new Trading Card Game app coming soon to all users.

Releasing as a free-to-play game, Pokémon TCG Live marks the first time that the Pokémon TCG will be playable on smartphones in addition to tablets, PCs, and Macs.

The announcement comes as The Pokémon Company International continues its yearlong celebration of the brand’s 25th anniversary.

“As we look back on 25 wonderful years of Pokémon, we are once again reminded of how the Pokémon Trading Card Game has always been a strong pillar of the franchise and beloved by young and veteran Trainers alike,” said Barry Sams, vice president of the Pokémon TCG at The Pokémon Company International. “Pokémon TCG Live will go hand in hand with the tabletop version that fans know and love, and welcomes a new era of digital play where Trainers around the world can play together regardless of their preferred platform.”

Pokémon TCG Live is designed to be easy for beginners to learn how to play the game while offering fresh challenges for existing players to test and improve their skills. Players will be able to enjoy some of their favorite Pokémon TCG activities, including building decks and battling other Trainers around the world. They will also be able to tailor their experience with customizable avatars and Pokémon TCG accessories, participate in daily quests, and more. In addition, Pokémon TCG Live will continue to be updated with new content and features following launch.

The Pokémon Company International doesn’t provide a release date but says players will be able to participate in the mobile soft launch in Canada and the global open beta for PCs and Macs later this year.

On Wednesday, The Pokémon Company will also release another app for iPhone and iPad owners with Pokémon UNITE, which you can learn more about it here.

Check out the sneak peek video of Pokémon TCG Live:

