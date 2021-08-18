Pokémon UNITE arrives on September 22 to iOS and iPadOS users

During the Pokémon Presents today, The Pokémon Company shared some news regarding Pokémon UNITE, which is set to arrive on September 22 to iPhone and iPad users.

The new Pokémon MOBA, which was released in July for Nintendo Switch users, is a 5×5 strategic game that is being praised all over the internet.

While the game already introduced a few more Pokémon since it launched, the biggest question was when it would be released for iOS users.

Pokémon UNITE is free to play and offers optional in-game purchases for battle passes. Cross-platform play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices is planned, which will allow players on both platforms to battle together.

Additionally, players may use their Pokémon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on both Nintendo Switch and mobile to easily keep their progress synced between devices.

Pokémon UNITE takes place on Aeos Island, a mythical island said to be on the ocean’s unexplored frontier. On Aeos Island, players will find the Unite Battle Committee (UBC), which runs a series of Unite Battle tournaments. In Unite Battles, players form teams of five and compete against each other to see who can score the most points before time runs out. Players also experience a mysterious new form of energy known as Aeos energy. Aeos energy can be used in Unite Battles to evolve Pokémon.

With Pokémon UNITE, Nintendo Switch and mobile users will be able to play together. Also, two new Pokémon will make their way to the game in the coming weeks: the Fairy Pokémon Sylveon and the Ice Pokémon Mamoswine.

Mobile users can already pre-register for special rewards. New skin for Pokémon will also be available within the game, as you can see below.

Are you excited about playing Pokémon UNITE on your iPhone and iPad? Tell us in the comment section below.

#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22! Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: