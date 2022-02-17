Hands-on: Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand charges your AirPods Max and iPhone simultaneously

- Feb. 17th 2022 1:25 pm PT

0

Apple’s high-end AirPods Max have been available for over a year now, and some useful accessories have started to hit the market. At CES last month, the popular accessory maker Satechi unveiled its new 2-in-1 Headphone Stand, which features a built-in Qi charger in the base.

Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand has a premium design that pairs nicely with Apple’s AirPods Max. Head below for our hands-on review and impressions.

First off, it’s important to point out that Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand will work with any pair of over-ear headphones. While the company’s marketing images primarily show it being used with AirPods Max, any pair of headphones with a headband will work perfectly.

Here’s how Satechi describes the 2-in1 Headphone Stand:

Store and charge your AirPods Max in style with the Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger. Features a sleek stainless-steel arm with padded grips, a USB-C port to keep your headset charged, and a convenient wireless charger to also power your iPhone 13 or AirPods Pro while you work. Complete with a convenient hook to help organize messy cables and an LED light to show when your wireless device is charging, the 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is more than just a home for your headset.

While headphone stands are a dime a dozen on Amazon, what sets Satechi’s apart is its built-in charging options. On the back of the 2-in-1 Headphone Stand are two separate USB-C ports. One of these is a UBS-C input port that can be connected to power, while the other is a USB-C output port.

The single USB-C input provides enough power for the Qi charger in the base, as well as to power the second USB-C output. The Qi charging pad providers up to 7.5W of power and works with any Qi-supported device, including iPhones, AirPods, and more.

Meanwhile, the USB-C output provides up to 5W of power. The idea here is that you can use a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge your AirPods Max directly from the base of the Satechi Headphone Stand. To help accommodate this, there’s built-in cable management on the stand itself.

9to5Mac’s Take

Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is one of my favorite AirPods Max accessories I’ve used so far. It provides a elegant way of storing and charging your AirPods Max (or any other pair of headphones). It also focuses on both form and function thanks to its two USB-C ports, which help justify the amount of space it might take up on a desk or table.

I do wish that the base of Satechi’s Headphone Stand was made out of a higher-quality material. Currently, the top of the base features a glossy black finish that attracts dust and fingerprints and feels cheap in comparison to the rest of the product.

A nice design touch, however, is the rubber base on the top handle, which makes sure the band of your headphones is safe. There is also a useful LED light to show when your wireless device is charging.

I also wish the USB-C ports on the back of the Headphone Stand were a bit more powerful. While 5W is enough to charge AirPods Max, it would be nice to have the option of using that USB-C to fast charge another accessory. The 7.5W of power for Qi charging is sufficient, but 15W with MagSafe support would have been an added bonus.

Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand retails for $79.99. This makes it a pricey accessory, especially when you consider that you don’t get a USB-C wall charger in the box. If you’re looking for a way to charge and store not only your AirPods Max but also your iPhone, then this is the best option there is.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.