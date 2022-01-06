Satechi’s new 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is perfect for AirPods Max, features Qi charging base

Popular accessory manufacturer Satechi is making an array of CES announcements today. For AirPods Max users, the company is out with a new 2-1 Headphone Stand that also features an integrated wireless charger. There’s also even an additional USB-C port, making it easy to charge AirPods Max (or any other product) as well.

While Satechi is marketing the new 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger as being designed for AirPods Max, it could technically be used with any pair of headphones. You simply rest the headphones on the top “arm” of the stand, so any pair of headphones with a headband will work perfectly.

More on the design:

Designed with convenience and style top of mind, Satechi’s advanced headphone stand features a space gray aluminum base that complements nearly any desktop setup, whether used for work or gaming. Equipped with a convenient cable management hook, users can wrap and store cords when not in use to clear and organize a workspace and free up valuable desk space.

But where Satechi’s new offering really shines is with its charging options. The base of the stand features an integrated Qi charging pad that can power your iPhone, AirPods, AirPods Pro, or any other Qi-capable device at 7.5W.

On the back of the 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is another USB-C port that can used with a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge AirPods Max. There’s a built-in cable management hook as well, to help keep the cable under control.

Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger is available to pre-order today from the company’s website for $79.99. For a limited time, you can save 20% when you use the code CES20 at checkout. As usual with Satechi accessories, it’s available in a slick space gray color.

