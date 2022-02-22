Apple releases watchOS 8.5 beta 4 as RC version approaches

Apple is releasing watchOS 8.5 beta 4 to all developers. This version comes one week after the previous beta, and 12 days after the company made available watchOS 8.4.2 to all users.

Today’s build is 19T5238a. Different from other operating systems, watchOS 8.5 doesn’t have any major changes.

As a matter of fact, watchOS 8 updates have been pretty weak as watchOS 8.4, which was released on January 26 – there was only fixed a bug that prevented Apple Watch from being recharged with some third-party chargers.

Alongside watchOS 8.5, Apple is testing iOS 15.4 with Face ID with mask support, new emojis, and more. For macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas, the company is finally making available Universal Control. Apple is also in the fourth beta version of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4.

Last but not least, users can enroll on watchOS public beta program whether they want to try Apple Watch’s latest features, as you can learn more about it here.

