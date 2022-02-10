Apple releases watchOS 8.4.2 to all users

Nine days after seeding watchOS 8.4.1, Apple is releasing today watchOS 8.4.2 to Apple Watch users. The build number is 19S553.

This update comes just after Apple announced changes related to AirTags due to stalking concerns. According to the release notes, this version brings security updates and bug fixes for Apple Watch owners.

watchOS 8.4, which was released on January 26, fixed a bug that prevented Apple Watch from being recharged with some third-party chargers. Apple has also been running tests with watchOS 8.5 beta along with iOS 15.4 beta, but there are no notable new features in the beta update either.

Alongside watchOS 8.4.2, Apple is also seeding iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1, and macOS 12.2.1 to all users.

