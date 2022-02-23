Stacktrace Podcast 174: “An operating system toolkit”

John and Rambo speculate what the SDK for Apple’s rumored AR/VR devices might look like, and what sort of user experiences that we might be able to build using it.
Sponsored by Sentry: Actionable iOS error tracking and performance monitoring. Try Sentry for free today. New users can use the code ‘STACKTRACE‘ during sign-up to get 3 free months of Sentry.
Hosts
Links
- realityOS references in Apple’s open source code
- SwiftUI
- ARKit
- RealityKit
- Google Cardboard
- Blender
- Rambo’s AR article from 2019
- Reality Composer
- Quixel
- UIKit scenes
- Apple AR/VR headset renders
- IKEA Place
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel