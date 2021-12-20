New renders show off the design of Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset

Intrepid concept creator Ian Zelbo is back with a fantastically detailed rendering of Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset. The renderings are based on illustrations created with credible information published by The Information earlier this year. Zelbo calls the concept “Apple View”, but the real name is still completely unknown.

Zelbo’s renders are our best look yet at what could be a near-final design for Apple’s mixed reality headset. The latest rumors say that Apple is planning to unveil their headset in late 2022, likely alongside next year’s iPhones.

The renderings show how Apple has combined the best design elements of AirPods Max and the Apple Watch to create their headset. Both products are two of Apple’s best and most comfortable wearables, so combining elements from them makes a lot of sense.

You can see how the strap resembles the Apple Watch Sport band and has both a circular metal clasp and a loop for security. The headset itself looks like it would be made out of the same silver aluminum as AirPods Max and features a mesh pad that would sit around the users’ eyes. On the front of the headset is a smooth curved glass panel.







What do you think about Ian’s renderings of Apple’s rumored headset? Are you excited for Apple to enter this new market? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

