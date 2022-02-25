Apple patents Magic Keyboard with integrated Mac inside to bring macOS to any display

Patently Apple shows that Apple is working on an all-new computer concept. It envisions a Magic Keyboard designed with a full computer inside that can plug into any display.

This new concept seems to rival a desktop computer and a laptop. Users can transport the keyboard without the need to carry a monitor, tower, or mouse. It is understandable that the keyboard may contain a trackpad to avoid the need to carry a mouse while traveling.

It is essentially a portable desktop computer in a magic keyboard format. Similar to the Mac mini, users bring their own display to the setup. This would be a standalone device that wouldn’t even require any cords or cables.

In some of the patent examples, the device includes an enclosure with a thermally conductive base. It may also include a processing unit in thermal communication with the base. Apple will manufacture the keyboard in a way that spreads the heat throughout its body.

This patent was first filed in August 2020 and published this week by the U.S. Patent Office.

Thoughts on the Magic Keyboard as a Mac

Of course this is only a patent and may not come to life. It’s a fascinating idea, and I’m curious what the end result would look like.

Thinking of a magic keyboard as a device reminds me of the mechanical keyboard unboxings and setups popular on TikTok and Instagram recently.

What do you think this product’s name will be? iKeyboard? MacKeyboard? Would you buy one yourself?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

