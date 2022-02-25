Friday’s best deals: iPhone 11/Pro/Max $829 refurb discounts, Belkin MagSafe charger, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by up to $829 in refurbished discounts on iPhone 11/Pro/Max models. That’s alongside the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ with AirPlay 2 down at $49 and the second discount on Belkin’s latest MagSafe Car Charger. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max see up to $829 refurb discount

Today only, Woot is discounting all three of Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 series smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Headlining is the iPhone 11 Pro in several styles starting at $400 for the 64GB capacity. Down from the original $999 price tag, this is $19 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low.

While much of the focus as of late is on upgrading to the newest handset from Apple, there’s still something to be said for the value offered by the iPhone 11 series. As for the Pro model, you’re looking at 5.8-inch Liquid Retina HD display as well as all of the other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and three cameras around back. It includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Plus, you can lock-in up to $829 iPhone 11 Pro Max refurb discount right here.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ falls to new low of $49

Amazon is offering the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ for $49. Marking a new all-time low, this is down from the usual $70 price tag in order to deliver one of the first discounts yet since launching last fall at 30% off.

Serving as the latest from Roku, its new updated Streaming Stick 4K+ arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Not to mention the bundled Roku Voice Remote Pro that sports a rechargeable battery, built-in microphone for voice controls, and item finding functionality so it doesn’t go missing in the couch cushions. Dive into our launch coverage.

Belkin’s latest MagSafe Car Charger on sale for second time

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOSTCHARGE MagSafe Air Vent Car Charger for $36. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount to date and is now down to an all-time low.

Bringing MagSafe charging to your ride, this on-the-road charger features a 7.5W magnetic mount designed for your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Belkin’s BOOSTCHARGE sports an air vent device for keeping your device in-place near the dashboard, with a ball head mount for fine-tuning the position. You will have to supply your own charger, though.

