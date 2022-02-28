Apple TV+ snags four wins with ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA’ on SAG Award

During the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award last night, Apple Originals were recognized with four SAG Awards thanks to CODA and Ted Lasso.

Although Apple didn’t provide a statement about the winnings, the company writes in a press release that “CODA makes history as the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and lead actor Troy Kotsur becomes the first Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.”

In addition, the second season of Ted Lasso keeps showing why the show is so important to Apple as it was awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, while Jason Sudeikis landed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year.

Here are the four Apple TV+ wins during the 28th Annual SAG Awards ceremony:

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur in CODA

Television Programs

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Including these recognitions, Apple’s series and films have earned 207 wins and 950 nominations since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Apple Original films and series have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

