Apple re-releasing Oscar Nominee ‘CODA’ in select theaters for limited free run

Apple, along with its Original Films division, is re-releasing its Oscar nominated film CODA in select theaters. On February 25–27 viewers can watch the film with open captions that are fully accessible to the Deaf and hard of hearing.

This influential film is about a child of deaf adults (CODA) who discovers her passion for singing and has to choose between her family and her dreams.

CODA stars Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, and Troy Kotsur. Kotsur is the first Deaf male actor to receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film has three Academy Award nominations and won big at the 2021 virtual Sundance Film Festival.

The theatrical screenings will take place in major US cities and London. The shows will serve audiences on a first come, first serve basis. There is also a live Q&A with the cast and writer/director Siân Heder in Los Angeles, including ASL translators.

Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity,” said Matt Dentler, Apple’s Head of Features. “CODA does just that. Siân and the amazing cast and crew of ‘CODA’ gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on.

This is Apple’s big marketing push for the film before the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. CODA’s nomination is one of six for films on the Apple TV+ platform.

CODA is also viewable on Apple TV+ for those who subscribe.

