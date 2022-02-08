Apple TV+ films get six award nominations at Oscars 2022, including Best Picture recognition for ‘CODA’

Apple TV+ and Apple Original Films had its best outing at the Oscars so far, with six total nominations for the company.

Most notably, CODA nabbed the most prestigious Best Picture Oscar nomination. Incidentally, CODA is also the first movie with a predominantly deaf cast to land a Best Picture nomination.

Last year, Apple got its first ever of academy award nominations for the 2021 Oscars, having only launched TV+ that year. The total count of nominations has grown from two to six compared to last year, in line with the expansion of Apple’s original film slate. This year is also notable in that the awards Apple did receive were all in the top categories in terms of industry status.

Apple will naturally be very pleased to get a Best Oscar nomination for TV+ in just its second year of eligibility. It acquired CODA out of Sundance 2021 in a record-setting $25m deal.

In addition to Best Picture, Troy Kotsur’s performance as the father in CODA also secured him a Best Supporting Actor nomination, which is also the first time a deaf male actor has got an Oscar nomination. Scriptwriter and director Sian Heder was also recognized for Best Adapted Screenplay. Heder is currently producing more films with Apple under an overall deal.

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth also earned three nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Denzel Washington).

You can of course stream CODA and the Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV+ right now, if you want to catch up before the Oscars unveils the winners at the awards ceremony on 27th March.

