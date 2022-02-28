Aqara announces new Smart Door Lock A100 with Apple HomeKit and Home Key support

Smart home products provider Aqara on Monday announced its new Smart Door Lock A100 Zigbee, which features advanced authentication technologies and support for leading home automation protocols. For Apple users, it works with HomeKit and Home Keys in the Wallet app.

With a modern and elegant design, the A100 Zigbee lock is all equipped with the latest technologies available in the market. This includes support for Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, so users can ask Siri or Google’s virtual assistant to unlock the door or check if the door is locked.

But more than offering automation actions, the A100 Zigbee also works with Apple Home Key – an NFC-based feature introduced with iOS 15 that lets users unlock the door by simply placing their iPhone or Apple Watch near the lock. You can even protect your keys with Face ID, Touch ID, or a password in the Wallet app.

There are other features to ensure the security of the A100 Zigbee lock, such as auto-lock after the door is closed, anti-peep touchpad, open door alert, and a built-in 18-month battery life. And if you prefer, the lock also features a 3D fingerprint scanner with liveness detection.

Another interesting feature is the ability to set up one-time passwords for sporadic use by family members, guests, and service providers. These passwords can also be configured to work on specific days and times.

The Aqara A100 Zigbee will first be launched in Malaysia and Singapore, with an expansion to countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East coming later this year. Prices and availability in the US were not disclosed at this time.

