Apple sees iPhone growth in Europe while Samsung sales shrink during 2021

The competition is heating up between smartphone providers in Europe. iPhone growth remained steady as Samsung, the current leader, saw a decline in sales. Strategy Analytics uncovered data on smartphone sales in Europe in 2021.

Key Points:

iPhone growth was 11% and Apple held 23% of the market share;

Samsung held the highest market share at 29%, yet experienced a 1% decrease;

realme joined the top five for the first time ever, taking 3% of the market share;

realme grew 500% all year and 548% within Q4

Taken from 2021 data, realme, based in India, is the fastest growing smartphone brand in Europe. According to its website, realme is focused on creating technology for youth and is a top smartphone brand in 21 countries.

Right marketing strategies, diversified product portfolio, competent specs at aggressive pricing helped the brand achieve this growth so soon in the European market. Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics on realme

Despite the success of realme, Apple is still a top smartphone provider in Europe. iPhone growth in 2021 has been worldwide, basking in the success of the iPhone 13.

