Tim Cook pens essay in Italian magazine focused on healthcare, innovation, and privacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook has penned an in-depth essay for the first edition of the Italian magazine Login from Corriere della Sera. In the essay, Cook says that the current generation has a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape the future we want to live.”

In the essay, Cook outlines many of Apple’s corporate values and how the company has stayed true to those values as it has grown. This includes beliefs like “putting humanity at the center of everything we do” and “protecting our users’ fundamental right to privacy.”

As a part of Apple’s “commitment to humanity,” Cook also points to the company’s growing involvement in the healthcare industry:

Our commitment to humanity is also why Apple invests more than ever in health. Just recently, I received an email from a 29-year-old in Rome who told me he was being treated for a serious heart condition discovered only because his Apple Watch detected an irregular heartbeat and warned him. His story, as well as many others like it, reminds us of how great the impact of technology can be, even in saving lives, when, in designing it, we put people at the center. Beyond the products it creates, Apple is committed to building an ecosystem of innovation where people have the ability to develop their biggest ideas to improve our lives.

Cook concludes:

As we move forward together, faced with so many challenges, it will be more important than ever to put humanity at the heart of the technology we create. If we do, the opportunities to inspire progress and improve people’s lives will be immense. At Apple, we will continue to be guided by our values ​​as we use technology to change the world for the better. I hope that innovators from all over Italy will want to join us in this challenge.

The full essay is available on the Login website and is also in the print edition of the magazine that is available on newsstands now.

