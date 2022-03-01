Apple increases COVID-19 testing for vaccinated retail staff as it considers dropping masks

Apple is once again adjusting its COVID-19 policies for retail employees. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple plans to begin testing vaccinated retail workers twice per week, an increase from the current once per week testing policy. The change comes as Apple is mulling lifting the mask requirement for its retail employees.

Apple Stores adjust COVID-19 protocols again

Apple announced this change in a memo to U.S. retail employees on Tuesday. The company explained that everyone will now be required to self-test twice per week, but results will no longer need to be submitted for verification.

“Based on what we’ve learned from our testing pilot, everyone will now be required to self-test twice per week, regardless of vaccination status,” the company said in the memo. “In addition, if you were submitting your test results for verification, you’re no longer required to do so.”

Apple also told retail employees that it is reviewing its current face mask guidance for retail employees, but that “team members should continue to wear a face mask in store” for the time being. Notably, Apple lifted its mask requirement for customers in US retail stores last week, but left the requirement in place for employees.

Apple has adapted its retail COVID-19 policies multiple times in response to COVID-19 case counts, variants, and shopping trends. The company says that while the policies could change again in the future, it is “hopeful that case numbers remain low and these protocols will be in effect for the foreseeable future.”

