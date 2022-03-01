Uber app launches Explore feature for when you want to get out and have nowhere to go

Today, Uber for iOS is bringing a new function called Explore. With that, customers will be able to browse and book experiences, which include dinner reservations, live events, and other activities inside Uber’s own app.

According to Uber, when the user opens the Explore tab in the app, riders will see places recommended to them based on categories including food & drink, art & culture, nightlife, music & shows, as well as being able to see reviews, photos, and directions.

Here are the top key features of the Uber Explore feature:

One click rides: The "ride there now" functionality allows customers to tap a button and book a ride with their pre-populated destination;

Personalization: You'll see suggestions for experiences based on your past use of the Uber and Uber Eats apps. The company uses your favorite places to go and things to eat to suggest the best places to explore in your city automatically.

Uber Explore Offers: Uber selected some of the best places to explore, and for the top restaurants & bars, users get 15% off their rides up to $10 for now. The deals will always be changing based on what's popular in the users' area.

Seamless purchases: It will be easy to purchase tickets to events and experiences because you can pay conveniently with your Uber Wallet & Payment profile.

Starting today, Uber Explore is available in 12 US cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New Orleans, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, and Seattle, as well as New Jersey and Upstate New York. Uber riders in Mexico City will also receive this new function today.

Uber explains that it plans to expand Explore to more cities in the coming weeks and months, along with more event opportunities and experiences offerings.

Are you excited to try this new feature? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

