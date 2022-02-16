Uber for iOS now details your star rating as a passenger

Uber today announced it’s making an important change on its app, as passengers can finally see their star rating in detail.

According to a blog post, all Uber users – at least in the US – can access a breakdown of their average rating in the Uber app’s new Privacy Center. In this section, it’s possible to see how many drivers gave you a 5-star rating, how many handed out a single star, or anything in between.

To access the Privacy Center and rating breakdown in the app, follow the steps below:

In the settings menu, tap privacy, then Privacy Center;

In the Privacy Center, swipe to the right and click on the “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile;

Scroll down to the “browse your data” section and tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown.

In addition to that, Uber users can also review their past trip information, payment details, control marketing preferences, and more.

Tips and tricks to improve your Uber star rating as a passenger

While Uber is releasing this new feature, the company also gives a few tips and tricks to help passengers improve their ratings. It’s important to note that users’ rates are the average of their last 500 trips.

Here’s what passengers can do to improve their ratings, according to Uber drivers:

Pack it in, pack it out: Drivers shouldn’t have to clean up after you. Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don’t leave a mess behind; Buckle Up: Studies show that unbuckled passengers in the back seat can put the driver at greater risk of injury in a crash. So always remember to buckle up for your and the driver’s safety; Be ready: Remember that drivers’ time is valuable and they shouldn’t have to wait for you. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives; Treat everyone and everything with respect: Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated; Don’t slam the door! It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren’t thinking about it, and drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars.

How’s your star rating so far? Are you a good or bad Uber passenger? Don’t forget to leave a comment in the section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: