Apple Watch Series 7 $80 off in Wednesday’s best deals, plus Twelve South USB-C hubs, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by $80 discounts on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models. That’s alongside the first price cuts on Twelve South’s new StayGo USB-C hubs and these ongoing Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mount offers from $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $80 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm models headlined by the Stainless Steel offering with Milanese Loop band for $669. Normally fetching $749, this is matching the all-time low at $80 off while delivering one of the first notable price cuts. You can also score the same savings on other styles, too.

Centered around the new display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before, the new Apple Watch Series 7 delivers the brand’s latest fitness companion. Encased in more premium stainless steel with elegant bands to match, these higher-end styles pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns eight minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then don’t forget that the standard offerings are on sale from $349, too.

Twelve South’s new StayGo USB-C hubs see first discounts

Amazon currently offers the new Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C Hub for $55. Normally fetching $60, this is the very first price cut we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $5 off. Having launched last fall with a focus on mimimal Mac and iPad setups, the new StayGo Mini will work with just about all of Apple’s latest devices. Packed into the compact form-factor is a 4-port design yielding a 4K30 HDMI output, USB-C port with 100W passthrough charging, USB-A slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That all adds up to deliver a notable solution for adding some legacy I/O to newer devices without much bulk. Our hands-on review explores that use case, too. The new white StayGo hub is also down to $90 for the first time right here.

Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mount from $24

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its OneTap MagSafe car mounts and chargers. Our top pick is the OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder Car Mount for $30. Normally fetching $40, this is marking the very first discount at 24% off and a new all-time low. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. While there are other models on sale, this one sports a unique cupholder form-factor with an adjustable arm to help you keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on the road.

