Apple TV+ hit ‘Ted Lasso’ begins filming for Season 3, which could be its last

- Mar. 7th 2022 8:10 am PT

The cast of Apple TV+ comedy hit Ted Lasso is back in action and filming its third season. According to Parade, the show began filming on March 6 in London. 

The series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a hyper-positive football coach who finds himself coaching a British soccer team despite not knowing the sport. It’s become a roaring success and is the number one most watched program on the streaming service.

Ted Lasso has won a number of awards, including seven Emmys in 2021. Apple is the first streaming service in history to win an Emmy Award in a program during only its second year of eligibility. 

Apple renewed the show for a third season back in October 2020, before Season 2 even aired. Season 3 is likely to premiere later this year, either late summer or fall. While fans anxiously await Season 3, here’s our guide on everything else to watch on Apple TV+ right now. 

You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso exclusively on AppleTV+. The streaming service is $4.99 a month, or you can bundle with an Apple One subscription.

Planning to buy a new device? You may be eligible for a 3-month free subscription.

