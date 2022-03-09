iMovie update teased at Apple event – more to come in April

While it is easy to overlook, Apple announced updates coming to iMovie next month during yesterday’s “Peek Performance” event. iMovie is a free app available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch and has been widely used by Apple users for years. Two new features arrive in the next update including Magic Movie and Storyboards.

Magic Movie allows you to create and edit stunning videos with just a few clicks. When you select content, Magic Movie choses the best parts of the footage and automatically makes an edit. Creators can experiment with 20 different styles to find a look that suits their project.

You can also rearrange or delete video clips from a list of shots. iMovie will ease the modifying process through clip trimming, splitting, and more. Your music even dynamically recomposes to the length of the video.

Storyboards offer already-made video templates to guide new users through the editing process. There are 20 different storyboards to choose from based on popular genres like Cooking and Product Reviews.

In an effort to guide you, each storyboard has a list with examples on capturing footage, organizing clips, and learning different story structures. Creators can save storyboard videos to the Photos app and easily share on social media or through iMessage and Mail.

Do you use iMovie? What are your thoughts on the upcoming update?

