2022 iPhone SE sales expected to hit 30M this year

Analysts have predicted that 2022 iPhone SE sales will hit 30M this year, compared to 25M for the 2020 model in its first year. 5G capabilities are expected to significantly boost the popularity of Apple’s latest entry-level model, especially outside China.

Digitimes analysts made the prediction.

Apple’s new iPhone SE shipments are expected to reach 30 million units in 2022, about the same as shipped volumes of 25-30 million units of its predecessor in its first year (2020) of release, according to estimation by DIGITIMES Research analysts.

The report says Apple expects sales of the latest wallet-friendly model to climb to 11M in the following quarter.

China has led the way in demand for 5G models, and this is expected to be true for the iPhone SE too, though the model will also help drive global sales of fifth-generation mobiles (via Patently Apple).

Monitoring data from Digitimes Research shows that the new iPhone SE, as well as new 5G mobile phones from Samsung Electronics and mainland Chinese brand manufacturers, are expected to significantly boost 5G mobile phone shipments in non-Chinese markets in 2022. In 2021, a total of about 280 million 5G mobile phones will be shipped to non-mainland China markets. This figure is expected to surge by more than 60% to 450 million units, accounting for 63.5% of global shipments.

Apple highlighted the 5G capabilities of the latest iPhone SE during the launch.

5G allows users to take advantage of the latest generation of wireless technology, with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences in more places — like seeing family with higher-quality HD FaceTime calls, even when on cellular data and not on Wi-Fi.

