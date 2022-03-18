Mac Studio and Studio Display backordered as far as June, in-store availability scattered

Today marks the official release date for Apple’s all-new Studio Display and Mac Studio. If you were lucky enough to pre-order in time for launch day delivery, this means your order should arrive on your doorstep today. If you missed the brief window of launch day availability, however, you might be waiting a long while to get your hands on a Mac Studio or Studio Display…

As of Friday morning, all possible configurations of Apple’s new Studio Display are backordered into at least April. The entry-level $1,599 model with standard glass and the tilt-adjustable stand is currently quoting a delivery date of between April 11 and April 19. The version with standard glass and the tilt- and-height adjustable stand or the VESA mount is backordered until between May 16 and May 31.

Meanwhile, the nano-texture version of the Studio Display is backordered until May 16 and May 31 across the board, regardless of which stand or mounting option you choose.

As for in-store availability, the Studio Display is available for in-store same-day pickup in most configurations, but availability is scattered. You’ll have to head to the Apple Store app or the Apple Store Online to check availability near you.

Meanwhile, the Mac Studio is facing similar shipping delays across the board. The entry-level version of the machine is currently quoting delivery delays between April 11 and April 18, while the version with the the M1 Ultra is quoting delivery estimates May 2 through May 9.

Your Mac Studio shipping times will also vary based on the specific configuration you choose, with certain higher-end models delayed until as far out as June. As for in-store availability, this is another instance of where your mileage will vary based on your location.

Finally, 9to5Mac has also heard from multiple Mac Studio buyers who have seen their shipping times pushed beyond what Apple initially quoted. It’s clear Apple is facing delays in Mac Studio production, but it’s unclear whether that’s due to supply chain shortages or overwhelming demand.

