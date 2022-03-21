FedEx is working on new iOS app feature called ‘Crosstrack’ to compete with Shopify

An article from TechCrunch shows how FedEx is working on a new feature called ‘Crosstrack’ for its mobile app. The shipping and receiving giant is testing the option to track deliveries from other services so users can do it all in one app.

FedEx’s new feature will track expected deliveries in a separate section of the app from where FedEx delivery info is shown. The article also states that ‘Crosstrack’ is currently in development.

‘Crosstrack’ seems to be competing with the Shop app by Shopify. The Shop app allows users to track shipments from various services like FedEx, UPS, USPS, and more. The user receives important delivery tracking information to their email address without the hassle of multiple apps.

According to a FedEx spokesperson, “FedEx is constantly exploring digital experience concepts to help meet our customers’ needs. This is one of the many things we have tested with customers.”

While only a concept at the moment, it’s unsure when or if this feature will see the light of day. FedEx did not give any further information to TechCrunch regarding ‘Crosstrack’.

If ‘Crosstrack’ did become a feature, this would be something people would actually utilize. It would be up against the Shop app, which is #4 in Shopping on the App store and has over 3 million ratings with an average of 4.8 stars.

